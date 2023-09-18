This stunning character home built in 1910 is sure to leave you in awe. With 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves to entertain guests. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by gorgeous woodwork throughout the home that adds to its charm and character. The modern updates give this home a contemporary feel while maintaining its original charm. The patio is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or for hosting a summer BBQ. This home is truly a gem and is sure to impress anyone who steps inside. Schedule your showing today!