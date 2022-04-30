5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,299,900

Premiere offering in the Cedar Valley! This Kugler-built home is well thought out, well designed, and boasts extremely high-end finishes throughout! Featuring an amazing floorplan, this home includes five bedrooms with a luxury master suite, three and a half bathrooms, and multiple fantastic indoor and outdoor living spaces including a screened-in porch with a stone fireplace and a covered outdoor kitchen with built-in heaters. This stunning home is situated on over a half-acre lot with an irrigation system and backs up to a large treed green space. Endless amenities include lower-level heated floors, a sound system, an attached, oversized, heated three-stall garage with a floor drain, and many more! Better than new, this showstopping home is a must-see! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 5/11/2022 @ 8 AM**