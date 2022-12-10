Want a new house but love the idea of a established homestead with outbuildings? Look at this one! Built in 2020 by Panther Homes this contemporary ranch sits on 2+ acres with functional outbuildings sporting fresh tin and ready for your next hobby. It had almost everything, now it's just perfect! New inviting covered deck, updated landscaping and a finished & ready chicken coop. Get settled in now and watch the world bloom come next spring!
5 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $462,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS — One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to the parking lot at the Cedar Falls Wal…
WATERLOO — The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died.
The City Council approved the proposal 4-3 with councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz voting against it.
WATERLOO — A local coffee shop where “everybody knows your name” will soon be closing its doors.
Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threat…
The owner is willing to listen to anyone interested in buying the property or being a partner in making improvements.
Iowa once had the nation’s best public education system or was close.
WASHBURN — A bullet from a hunting party is believed to have struck construction equipment that was repairing a gas line over the weekend.
CEDAR FALLS — Two people have been charged in connection with what authorities described as an “animal hoarding” investigation at a Cedar Fall…