5 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $462,900

Want a new house but love the idea of a established homestead with outbuildings? Look at this one! Built in 2020 by Panther Homes this contemporary ranch sits on 2+ acres with functional outbuildings sporting fresh tin and ready for your next hobby. It had almost everything, now it's just perfect! New inviting covered deck, updated landscaping and a finished & ready chicken coop. Get settled in now and watch the world bloom come next spring!