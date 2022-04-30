Want a new house but love the idea of a established homestead with outbuildings? Here's your chance for both! Built in 2020 by Panther Homes this contemporary ranch sits on 2+ acres with functional outbuildings sporting fresh tin and ready for your next hobby or chickens or both!
5 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $448,900
