5 Bedroom Home in New Hartford - $349,900

Large 5 bedroom 4 bath acreage on a hard surfaced road!! All kinds of room in this home, large open areas perfect for entertaining family and friends. Nicely updated with newer shingles, siding, windows, spray foam around the foundation, floor coverings and paint. Rural water, zoned heating, large heated garage 34x42, fenced pasture as well as great pool area.

