This custom built home situated on a cul-de-sac offers entertaining space both inside and out. Walking in the front door you’ll be greeted by 23-foot ceilings and open staircase. The oak kitchen features a breakfast bar and open layout perfect for large gatherings that can spread out into the sunken family room. This home also offers the perfect home office complete with built-in cabinetry and gorgeous views to enjoy. Check out your own private retreat in the 4-season room overlooking the deck and landscaped yard. Upstairs you’ll find 3 bedrooms including a master suite with bath and walk in closet. Convenient 2nd floor laundry converted to a current office with additional laundry room in the basement. Basement includes another family room, large bedroom, full bath and tons of storage. Oversized 3 stall garage perfect for hobbies or extra storage! New appliances and roof in 2019. Check out this rare offering today!
5 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $355,000
