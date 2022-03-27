5 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $139,000

Welcome to 228 Evans Rd! This 5 bed split level is perfect for any family ready to call home. Inside features an eat in kitchen with ample family room on the main, as well as a second living space on the lower level. Four bedrooms are nestled on the upper level, with an additional bedroom on the lower level. Outside you'll find more than enough room to entertain family and friends within short walking distance to Fareway Grocery for anything you need! Schedule your showing today and discover the possibilities! *Listing agent is related to seller.