5 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $320,000

Quiet cul-de-sac living in a spacious ranch style home built in 2004. Same owner since 2005! 1714 Square feet Main Base and approximate 1436 lower level making 3150 total finished living space. Open floor plan kitchen, Livingroom, dining and breakfast bar. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main, split Master bedroom with Bath and shower, 1st floor laundry, 2 more bedrooms, spacious family room and 3rd bath in lower level. Triple attached garage well insulated and drywalled, fenced 1/3 acre lot Shed and dog run. Irrigation plumbing indoors to the exterior nothing in the ground

