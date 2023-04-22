Extraordinary offering! This stunning sprawling ranch home was custom-designed and built by Kugler Construction. The selections are timeless, high-end and were carefully selected with longevity and easy living in mind. Zero-entry at front entry way, garage, walk-out basement and primary bathroom shower. The show stopping curb appeal begins with the incredible stone front, wooden shutters, a lovely covered porch and beautiful landscaping. Entering the home you are greeted with a spacious foyer which overlooks the dreamy main living space with expansive windows, beautiful coffered ceilings, crown molding, a grand fireplace and mantle, and amazing views all around. You will love the kitchen and dining area which features creamy white cabinetry, a wood accent island, gorgeous Quartz counter tops, induction cooktop and an amazing butler's pantry! Just off the kitchen is a cozy 4 season room, designed to delight with a second gas fireplace with stone accent, built-in shelving, glass pocket doors and windows overlooking the backyard. This room also allows access to the spectacular covered deck which is screened-in, has built-in heaters and composite deck flooring, perfect for an extended dining area in these warmer months and a peaceful place to relax. Continuing through the main floor you will find a mudroom/drop zone, a main bathroom and 3 bedrooms including the primary suite with trey ceilings, transom windows, and a luxurious bathroom providing dual sinks, a vanity area, walk-in shower, private toilet room and in-floor heat. One of the favorite features is the huge master closet with custom built-ins that attaches to the laundry room, making doing the laundry and putting away clothes a breeze! Head to the lower level where you will be in awe by the open space. Perfect for an in-law suite or entertaining; it showcases a second kitchen, a family room with a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a home gym, lots of storage space and a walk-out sliding door to the fenced-in portion of the yard. Other great amenities include central vacuum throughout the home, high-end LVP flooring, cement board siding, irrigation system and a HEATED DRIVEWAY, front walk way and part of the covered porch. This magnificent home is better than new and one you need to see in person. Call for a private showing and make your "someday" dreams come true today!