Welcome to the home of your dreams in Cedar Falls! This stunning new construction ranch boasts an impressive 4 bedrooms on the main level, offering ample space and privacy for your family. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, providing even more space for guests or a home office. Step inside to discover the luxurious finishes throughout the home. The spacious kitchen is sure to delight any chef with its elegant quartz countertops, providing plenty of workspace for meal prep and entertaining. The beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring adds warmth and character to the space, while the tile shower in the master bath provides a spa-like experience every time you step in. Cozy up on chilly nights in the living room by the electric fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and unwinding. And with a 3 stall garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. This home truly has it all, from the beautiful finishes to the spacious layout. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today! **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**