High-quality finishes and amenities throughout!! This impressive two-story home features a wide-open floor plan and expansive windows with amazing views of the pond. Offering five bedrooms with the opportunity for a sixth, five and a half bathrooms, and a wide-open kitchen, this home is truly a must-see. This fantastic home also features formal and casual living spaces on the main level, a lower-level theater room, and a park-like setting in the backyard. This is a rare offering in today`s market!! Don`t miss your chance to own this incredible home!! Stay tuned!! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 4\10\2022 @ 9 AM**.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $669,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has plans to have it demolished April 5 for $5,800.
Employees noticed that someone had been inside the women’s restroom for more than an hour
WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Parents voice concerns with Cedar Falls Schools' paraeducator pay after raise in neighboring district
Waterloo Schools recently boosted pay for support staff by $2 with another $1 increase in the fall.
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.
CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a Cedar Falls bank early Wednesday morning.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend
The owner of Waterloo's casino will fly gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its casino in Nevada in April.
Cedar Falls police recovered two stolen vehicles following chases through the city on Tuesday morning