5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $669,900

High-quality finishes and amenities throughout!! This impressive two-story home features a wide-open floor plan and expansive windows with amazing views of the pond. Offering five bedrooms with the opportunity for a sixth, five and a half bathrooms, and a wide-open kitchen, this home is truly a must-see. This fantastic home also features formal and casual living spaces on the main level, a lower-level theater room, and a park-like setting in the backyard. This is a rare offering in today`s market!! Don`t miss your chance to own this incredible home!! Stay tuned!! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 4\10\2022 @ 9 AM**.