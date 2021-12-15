5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $615,000

Exceptional opportunity to own this amazing property in the highly sought after Beaver Hills subdivision! Situated on a gorgeous 2.38 acre lot, you'll love the private feel and mature landscape that surrounds the home. From the exterior to the interior, this home is truly a must see! Step into the foyer, and fall in love with the soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with timber views, and an open-concept layout with over 4500 square feet of finish. Right off the foyer, you'll find a formal dining room, or possible office featuring beautiful french doors, and crown molding. To the left of the foyer and through a pair of french doors is the master suite which features double tray ceilings, and a luxurious master bath with jet tub, separate tile shower, double vanity, large walk-in closet, and tile floors. Continuing on through the main and into the great room, cozy up next to the double-sided gas fireplace while you enjoy the views and natural light from the expansive windows that surround the room. Just off of the great room and on the other side of the fireplace you have the incredible kitchen and dine-in space equipped with great features, including all granite counters, center island with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and plenty of storage and cabinetry. The dine-in area is superb and showcases great backyard views, functional built-ins and sliding door to the sizable back deck. Finishing off the main, is a convenient half bath and separate laundry room with sink. Moving to the upstairs you have three generous bedrooms with ample closet space, and a full bathroom presenting travertine floors and double vanity. There's more! Head downstairs to the walk-out lower level and discover additional living space. This great space offers a large family room with wet bar and built-in surround sound, and pool table area with slider to the exterior. Also on the lower level, you'll find the fifth large bedroom/office area with tremendous built-ins, a flex room with closet, and a sizable 3/4 bath. Time to head outside! Enjoy your morning coffee and unwind on the back deck, make smores with great friends by the fire pit area, relax in the gazebo covered hot tub, work on projects out of your oversized 3 stall garage, or take a walk to enjoy the wildlife and scenery this private oasis has to offer. With too many features to list, and just minutes from Beaver Hills Country Club, this is one you don't want to miss!