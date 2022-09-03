5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $598,000

Stunning custom built 5 bedroom ranch in Prairie West neighborhood with a backyard paradise! From the exterior you will notice the custom details and extras this home has to offer – custom garage doors, stone accent, and beautiful landscaping. The garage is a 3 stall with an extra deep stall for extra storage. As you walk in from the garage you’ll find a drop zone and separate laundry area before walking into the gorgeous kitchen. This kitchen is spectacular with tiled backsplash, custom cabinets, frosted glass accent cabinets, coffee bar, gas stove, expansive center island, built-in wine fridge, built-in drawer microwave, and walk-in pantry. It opens up to the dining and living room with tray ceiling, floor to ceiling stone fireplace and custom shelving. Just down the hall is the master suite with a walk-in closet and dapper master bath. You’ll fall in love with the open door, fully-tiled shower and his/her sink stations, complete with a built-in vanity. Also on the main are 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, and a built-in linen/display case. Downstairs you will find a large family area with a 2nd floor to ceiling stone fireplace, game area & full size wet bar – great for entertaining. Built in wine storage, wine fridge, and sink with loads of counterspace. Also on the lower level are 2 more bedrooms, a bonus space, and a full bath. And don’t forget to check out this incredible back yard. Outside are 3 separate spaces to relax. The attached, covered, composite deck, large patio area, or up on the custom pool deck. The above ground pool is heated, filtered, and feels like an in-ground with the surrounding deck. The yard is fully fenced and private with plenty of side yard space as well. Take your time through this house and notice all the extras to enjoy in this gorgeous home!