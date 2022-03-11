 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $569,900

Here's a spec house plan that will feel like your own custom home! Construction to begin Spring 2022. We've provided sample photos so you can see all the great spaces and light this floor plan provides. Check out the guest suite in the lower level! Built by Ozegovic Homes you'll be guaranteed a hands on, experienced builder will be taking care of the build. With 2 decades of homes in the Cedar Valley to his name you're assured a quality home from roof to foundation.

