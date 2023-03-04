BUILDER SPECIAL- $10K your way program on this home! Ask for details. Here's a plan that will feel like your own custom home! Style and function go hand in hand in this gorgeous newly completed house. Spacious master with huge walk in closet. 5 bedrooms with a guest suite in the lower level! Inviting oversized covered deck with ceiling fan & lighting are perfect for evening entertaining. Built by Ozegovic Homes, you'll be guaranteed a hands on, experienced builder will be taking care of the build. With 2 decades of homes in the Cedar Valley to his name you're assured a quality home from roof to foundation.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $569,900
