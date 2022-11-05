 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $569,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $569,900

Be home for the Holidays!! Here's a plan that will feel like your own custom home!! Style and function go hand in hand in this gorgeous newly completed house. Spacious master with huge walk in closet. 5 bedrooms with a guest suite in the lower level!! Built by Ozegovic Homes, you'll be guaranteed a hands on, experienced builder will be taking care of the build. With 2 decades of homes in the Cedar Valley to his name you're assured a quality home from roof to foundation..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News