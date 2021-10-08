5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $559,900

Instantly appealing! You will feel right at home in this warm and inviting Ridges 2 story homes with many updates! As you walk in the door you are greeted by a 2 story entryway with gorgeous maple flooring that flows through the main floor. You will find the perfect den or office just to your left and a spacious, light-filled dining room just to the right. As you move through the home you will see the beautiful living room with maple flooring, large windows and a stunning gas fireplace with stacked stone surround plus built-in areas. The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. This beautiful kitchen provides ample cabinetry and counter space, a center island and gorgeous granite counters. An additional area with built-in desk space is just off the kitchen and dining area. An updated main floor half bath and laundry room are just off the kitchen area. The second floor features great bedroom spaces including a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom with new tile flooring, bathtub and dual bowl vanities with quartz counter tops. Across from the master bedroom you will find a light-filled spare bedroom with vaulted ceiling. 2 additional spare bedrooms and a full bathroom with tile floors complete the second floor. Relax and entertain in the finished lower level! You will find the perfect spot for watching tv in the family room and entertaining at the gorgeous bar with stacked stone backsplash and island. The lower level also features the 5th bedroom and an additional full bathroom plus ample storage space. Escape to the beautiful outside living spaces and enjoy the beautiful weather! This home features multiple outdoor areas including a private screened porch, Trex deck and wonderful patio area off the deck that are perfect to relax on. Enjoy the heated 3 stall garage plus take advantage of the irrigation system, central vac, built-in home audio, newer HVAC and roof and much more! See this beautiful Ridges home today!