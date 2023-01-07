5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $559,900

Custom-built new construction home! You’ll be thrilled with this fantastic five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Cedar Falls that boasts a wide-open floor plan and has stunning features throughout! The main level boasts an open layout with beautiful flooring. An expansive living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom built-ins, and several East-facing windows flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts high-quality, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a center island, and a large pantry. The dining area features a sliding door with access to the oversized back deck. Stemming off of this main living space is an amazing master suite and master ensuite with dual vanities, a walk-in tiled shower, a soaker tub, and a walk-in closet. Two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room complete the main level. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, a great room, tons of storage, and a full bathroom. This impressive new construction home is a must-see! Schedule a showing today!