Stunning ranch home in Prairie West! As you enter this home you are greeted by a light and bright living room which includes a gorgeous fireplace with shiplap surround and is flanked by beautiful open shelving. The living room opens to a large dining area with shiplap wall and a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, walk-in pantry and large center island with plenty of seating. Tucked away off the kitchen is your master suite with a spacious bedroom, a master bathroom with tiled shower plus soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. The main floor also features 2 additional bedrooms, a full main bathroom plus an additional half bathroom, main floor laundry and great back hall drop area with building-in lockers and desk area. The finished lower level provides plenty of extra space to relax and entertain. The family room is spacious and provides plenty of room for watching tv or having rec space. You will find two additional bedrooms with one of them being used as a exercise room currently, an additional full bathroom and plenty of storage in the lower level. Enjoy your great outside spaces! Sit back and relax on your covered deck that overlooks the fenced backyard or step down to the patio. You can also shoot some baskets on your very own basketball court! This home has it all! Take a look today!