5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,900

Designed to impress! Welcome home to this ranch style new construction that is packed with amenities and quality finishes throughout! With nearly 3000 square feet of finished space, multiple living spaces, a stunning sunroom, and a private backyard with incredible views, this amazing opportunity is one you won't want to miss! The open-concept main floor flows brilliantly and is sure to impress as soon as you step through the door. The main living area provides a great space to gather and boasts a gas fireplace with mantle and stone surround, as well as tasteful LVT flooring that runs throughout most of the main floor. Open to the living room is the elegantly designed kitchen space featuring custom Bertch white cabinetry, quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, a massive center island equipped with a farmhouse sink and space for bar seating, and a great dining area with room for the whole family. Just off the kitchen and dining area is a natural light-filled three-season room wrapped in knotty pine and floor-to-ceiling windows, providing beautiful views and the perfect space to unwind. The luxurious master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and a master ensuite with dual vanities and a stunning zero-entry walk-in tile shower. Completing the main floor are two additional bedrooms, or a potential office space, a full bathroom, and a great laundry/mudroom area that offers convenient built-ins with bench seating and room for coats and shoes. The lower level provides even more amenities and living space to this already impressive home, offering a spacious family room area with a wet bar, as well as two huge additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and lots of storage. The great features continue on the exterior of the home! Outside, you'll find an oversized three-stall garage (1029 sq. ft.), nice landscaping, and a large, private backyard. This home has everything you'd want, need, and more! Schedule a private showing and make this great home yours today!