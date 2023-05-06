Spectacular design and modern luxury! This exceptional home is better than new, offering updates throughout. Featuring a new, sleek waterfall countertop, high-end fixtures, paint, and other design details. Stepping inside, the open layout allows a seamless design from one area to the next and offers tons of natural light to flow throughout the space. The living room features an entertainment wall that boasts a wonderful fireplace that anchors the space and is flanked by nearly floor to ceiling windows. Opening to the gourmet kitchen, you will be in awe of the new Cambria quartz waterfall island, as well as the upgraded sink and fixtures, giving this kitchen an awesome updated design. With custom soft close cabinetry, sleek appliances, a wonderful breakfast bar, a spacious dining area, and a walk-in pantry, this kitchen has it all! Just off the kitchen, you’ll find the dropzone area and the option for main floor laundry for added convenience. Tucked into the corner of the home is the primary suite and ensuite featuring a spacious closet, a custom tiled shower and a floating vanity, you will appreciate the private feel. The other side of the home features two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The walk-out lower level is the perfect spot to entertain, offering a spacious family room with optional rec area. With a custom kitchenette boasting a wine chiller, hosting just got easier! Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom down make living easy. This incredible offer isn’t finished yet! The exterior spaces are just as impressive, featuring a three-stall, attached garage, a rear deck just off the dining space, and a walk-out lower level patio. Summer days can be spent outside with multiple spaces, there is also a raised garden bed. With the mounted TVs staying with the home, upgraded bathroom fixtures, new paint and more, this well designed, stunning home will go fast!