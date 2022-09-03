5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,900

Spectacular 2022 LGC Built Parade Of Homes. With just under 3,000 square feet of living space this is a top of the line home. With 5 bedrooms and 3 baths this home is spacious and welcoming with a open fully finished lower level that features 2 of the bedrooms, full bath and walk-out access to the patio/hot tub area that overlooks the private landscaped lot. Attention to detail throughout from the sculpture lighting fixture in the dining area to the gourmet kitchen featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances, center island with solid surface countertops and tiled backsplash. Great opportunities for entertaining family and friends either on the large deck or open great room including a contemporary style fireplace with a massive floor to ceiling surround. With 3 large bedrooms on the main floor including the huge master suite with walk-in closet, full bath with double lavatory, tiled floor and private deck.