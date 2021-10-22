5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $549,900

Quality and comfort are yours in this gorgeous Cedar Falls home! Welcoming you inside is the sophisticated entryway leading you through an archway to the wonderful family room, which boasts smooth, rich hardwood flooring. A lovely gas fireplace with custom built-ins anchor this space, and you will enjoy rear exterior views through the tall windows, flooding this space with natural light. Step into the outstanding, gourmet kitchen and you will be amazed at this well-appointed space, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island countertop, and an array of gorgeous cabinetry. You will find a breakfast nook just off the kitchen, with access to the large covered deck, or dine elegantly in the formal dining room that provides a fantastic exterior view. Instantly fall in love with the magnificent master bedroom and spa-like en-suite that includes a walk-in closet, fireplace, luxurious double shower, a whirlpool bathtub and a heated floor. Moving through the main floor, you will find two more fantastic bedrooms, as well as another lovely full bathroom. Finishing off the main floor is a conveniently located laundry room, as well as a half bathroom. Heading to the lower level, you will enjoy the spacious living room that includes a fireplace, and an incredible granite countertop bar area with heated floors. Enjoy relaxation at its finest in the amazing theatre room that includes a projector screen and movie theatre lighting. Finishing off the lower level are two more awesome bedrooms, another full bathroom, an office or sixth bedroom option, and plenty of room for storage. Exterior amenities include the covered back porch, huge yard space, three stall garage, and lovely landscaping. Beauty surrounds you at every turn in this marvelous home that includes all the amenities. Make this one-of-a-kind home yours today!