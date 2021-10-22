5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $534,900

Better than new!! You will be absolutely blown away by this high-quality built five-bedroom two-story home that's conveniently located in Cedar Falls!! This home contains multiple luxurious living spaces with fresh paint and floor coverings throughout. Step inside to find yourself in the grand foyer with volume ceilings and a timeless open staircase flanked with custom panel molding. From the foyer, you also have access to a formal gathering space that flows seamlessly into the formal dining space. This dining room has large French doors giving the space great light. From there you will find yourself in the fantastic kitchen. This kitchen is instantly appealing as it has Jenn Air appliances including a double oven, ample cabinetry, and a large center island that allows for additional seating. The kitchen also features an additional eat-in area that opens to the spacious family room. The family room has a fireplace with custom built-ins and offers access to the beautiful sunroom. This space boasts vaulted ceilings with skylight windows, surrounding exterior windows, and access to the back patio. You will also enjoy the beautiful bar area and fireplace as it makes this space a perfect place for entertaining guests. The main floor is complete with a great dropzone and laundry room, a half bathroom, and an additional space for an office or playroom. Head to the upper level to find four expansive bedrooms with beautiful windows and custom-built closets. You will also find a full bathroom with dual vanities. The master suite features tons of space and lots of natural light. The master bathroom features a dual vanity, a massive walk-in closet, a jetted tub, and a beautifully tiled walk-in shower. Completing the second floor is an expansive space offering the opportunity for a fifth bedroom. The lower level is easily expandable and offers plenty of storage space. This home also features an attached three-stall garage, an amazing back patio with a maintenance-free deck, an irrigation system, and an updated roof and windows. This stunning home is one you won't want to miss!! Schedule a showing today!!!!