Looking for a new construction home with a finished basement? Look no further! This Tyler floor plan has it all including a walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, master suite with tile shower as well as a rec room, and bed and bath in the lower level! This home will be ready end of November and is within walking distance to Aldrich Elementary. Contact agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $532,584
