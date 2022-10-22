5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $530,000

WOW! You will want to check out this stunning new home built by LGC in the popular Prairie West neighborhood. This home exudes sophistication and style from the inside out with its light, airy and contemporary feel. Walking through the front door you will immediately appreciate the sprawling tranquil maple design LVP flooring, generous ceiling height and elongated floor length windows. The contemporary fireplace is the focal point of the living room creating a relaxing atmosphere with its color changing feature. The kitchen is top of the line with the center island, ample storage space, hard surface countertops and high end Cafe appliances. Down the hall you will find a full bath, two bedrooms and a primary suite! The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanities and a gorgeous tiled shower. Moving downstairs are two more generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with modern finishes. The large finished open space is a perfect second family room or recreation room. Outside you will find the perfect place to entertain and relax. Enjoy the views of the next level landscaping from the patio that wraps around the length of the house. With designer blinds, irrigation and painted garage this home truly has it all. Come take a look!