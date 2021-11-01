 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $529,900

  Updated
New house features, new house look without the new house building issues! Don't miss this 5 BDR Prairie West ranch. Along with a spacious master suite you get a private guest suite in the lower level. The kitchen and dining areas boast a ton of storage, pantry and a custom china hutch. The oversized island is perfect for baking or a full scale buffet. Sound insulation in all interior walls keeps an active house from being a noisy one! Oversized 3 stall garage and contemporary styling make this a can't miss home.

