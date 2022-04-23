5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $525,000

Welcome to this beautiful ranch located in the highly desired Prairie West neighborhood. Walk inside this better than new home, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fully finished basement. The open concept layout boasts a spacious living room with trey ceiling highlighting the generous heights of the ceilings and doors. The living room transitions seamlessly into the kitchen and dinning area. The upgraded appliances, large island, stunning backsplash and walk in pantry add beauty and functionality to this high end kitchen. The master bathroom offers dual vanities, a tiled shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Just off the living room you will find another generous sized bedroom with en suite bathroom, highlighting a large tiled shower. Also located on the main level is a office or additonal bedroom, half bath and laundry/drop zone area off the garage. Moving downstairs, this space features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, toy/exercise room and an expansive family room. Schedule your private tour today!