5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $515,000

Better than new! Situated on a great lot, this beautiful ranch home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and fantastic upgrades throughout including kitchen appliances and ceiling height cabinetry. Also offering amazing new landscaping with a gas firepit, a piped-in gas line to the grill, and a private backyard, this is one you won't want to miss! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 4/3/2022**