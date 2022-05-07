5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $514,500

Designed to impress! This like-new ranch home in a great location boasts sophistication, quality, countless amenities, and all the extras from top to bottom. The curb appeal is inviting with neutral colored siding, brick accent, a large 3-stall garage and a covered front porch that welcomes you into the home. Step inside and instantly fall in love with all the upscale finishes and modern styling. The elegantly tiled foyer leads you to the large, light-filled living room that shows off engineered hardwood floors, a gorgeous tray ceiling, and an electric fireplace that provides a great centerpiece for the space. The living room is open to the kitchen area, which features tile floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops with a breakfast bar, glass tiled backsplash, and stunning cabinetry with a pantry closet. Just off the kitchen is a fantastic dining space with glass sliding doors to the covered deck, offering great views of the backyard. The master suite truly feels like a private oasis with its great space and en-suite that features an exquisite tile shower and jet tub with tile surround, double vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. Also on the main level, you'll find a convenient laundry room and two spacious bedrooms split by a beautifully done full bathroom with plank tile floors, granite vanity top, and tiled tub/shower. Head down to the walk-out lower level and discover a sprawling family room/rec room area with great window space and equipped with a wet-bar, electric fireplace, and access to the covered back patio. Also on the lower level are two generously-sized bedrooms, a full bathroom with all the high-quality finishes, and lots of flex/storage space. This home checks all the boxes and more! Schedule your private showing today!