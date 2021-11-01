 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $499,900

Fantastic location! This two-story home located in the Lexington Heights neighborhood offers five bedrooms with a main floor master, three and a half bathrooms, and a great bonus space above the garage! Situated on a corner lot, this home also features an outdoor gas fire pit and grill. This home is one you won't want to miss! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 11/2/2021**

