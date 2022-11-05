5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $499,900

Cedar Valley's living at its finest at this newer construction home located just under a mile away from Cedar Falls newest Aldrich elementary school and from upcoming new high school. This home is situated in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of space and amenities anyone could ever ask for such as high end cabinetry, quartz countertops, secret walk-in pantry plus subtle custom features such as lighted tray ceilings, white egg shaped free standing tub in the master bedroom, heated garage, and built-in home audio system. Layout is perfectly designed with master bedroom on the opposite end from other bedrooms in the home that share a jack and jill bathroom. Schedule your showing today before this opportunity is gone!