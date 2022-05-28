This stunning, well cared for ranch home features all the high-end details you've been searching for! Entering through the front door you'll instantly be drawn to the great room, which features a stone accent wall fireplace and mantle. The floorplan then flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is designed to impress with crisp white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, and a spacious center island! Off the kitchen you will pass through the swinging door into the laundry room which leads to the 3-stall attached garage. The main floor is topped off with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and an owner's suite. The lower level of the home features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and an extra-large family room. Don't forget to check out the deck and patio where you can relax and enjoy the serenity of the backyard. Contact your favorite Realtor today for your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $499,500
-
- Updated
