5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $499,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! Stunning two story with so much to offer! From the front door enter into a spacious foyer and access to the large office. Main floor features beautiful wood look flooring and neutral paint. Enjoy entertaining in the open concept living space. The living room is anchored by a gas fireplace, gorgeous built-ins for additional storage, and shelving for showcasing home decor and photos of loved ones. The living room opens into the kitchen and dining room. You'll love the ample cabinet space, quartz countertops, white subway tile and center island. No lack of storage with large pantry and additional drop zone off the garage. A great half bathroom finishes the main level. Up the stairs be instantly wowed by the landing area- perfect for another chill zone, office area, or playroom. The options are endless! The spacious master suite is sure to please with adjoining bath featuring dual sinks, tile shower, and walk-in closet. There are three additional great sized bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry room nearby. All this on one level is a bonus for everyone! In the lower level find the family room with daylight windows, 5th bedroom, and 3/4 bathroom. Don't forget about the unfinished storage space! Exterior amenities to love are the newly fenced in backyard, patio, shed, irrigation system and 3 stall garage all situated on a wonderful corner lot. With over 3,000 square feet of living space, this floor plan has opportunity to fit your wants and needs! Call today to see this gem!