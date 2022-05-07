5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $497,900

Beauty surrounds you in this incredible five bedroom home in Cedar Falls! Custom built to be a forever home, this smoke-free and pet-free home has soaring ceiling heights, 2x6 wall construction, all interior walls insulated for acoustically pleasant living, foam insulation in addition to the regular batt insulation for added r-value, and a full driveway that can easily fit 6 vehicles, making this home truly one to remember! With tons of space and amazing features throughout, this home will leave a lasting impression! Stepping inside, you’ll love the grand wooden staircase and stunning chandelier. The open concept of the living area and kitchen area allows for the perfect place to entertain. With an electric fireplace, beautiful warm wooden features, and top-of-the-line appliances including a commercial grade hood fan, you will simply be amazed! The dining room with views of the backyard completes the main living area. The spacious master bedroom with its specialty tray ceiling, provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing night, and you will love the attached master bathroom which boasts a tiled shower with jacuzzi tub, an astonishing granite dual vanity and a convenient walk-in closet. The main level is completed with two large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a wonderful mudroom with laundry and great closet space. Stepping downstairs to the finished lower level, you’ll find lots of room to enjoy! A second living area, spanning nearly the entire length of the home, two additional bedrooms, one with a huge walk-in closet for a pleasant surprise, and a third bathroom, bring the entire space together. The family room has a designated area that is stubbed in and ready to easily add a wet bar, for additional entertaining. On the exterior, you will find a wonderful covered patio which conveniently connects to the dining room through sliding glass doors, an attached three stall garage, and wonderful landscaping. With amazing features and a stunning design throughout, this magnificent five bedroom home has everything you’d ever need! This one will go fast so make sure to schedule a tour today! It’s one you won’t want to miss!