5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $494,900

An impressive offering! You’ll be thrilled with this meticulously crafted five bed home with a stunning and modern design! Multiple living spaces, a fantastic open layout, and a beautiful fenced in rear yard make this incredible home in Cedar Falls such a great one. An expansive entry leads greatly into a spacious living room with amazing flooring that stretches seamlessly throughout the main living area. You will be impressed with the stunning floor to ceiling white tile with fireplace and the built-in shelving that anchors the living room space. With awesome views of the rear yard and tons of light in this space, this one is so great to come home to. Opening to the gourmet kitchen, this great space boasts granite countertops, custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, black stainless appliances, a pantry for added convenience and an awesome breakfast bar with design updates. The dining area is just off that and offers access to the covered patio - the perfect place to take in those Fall evenings. Moving on to the master suite and private ensuite, you will enjoy the updated modern design as well as a large walk-in closet. The en-suite features dual vanities, a custom tiled shower and an elegant stand alone tub. Truly a private oasis! With two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom with tiled shower, this one is sure to impress. Convenience is key as just off the garage is a drop zone area and laundry room. This incredible offer isn’t finished yet! The lower level features an expansive secondary living space, two great bedrooms/offices with walk-in closets, an additional full bath, and tons of extra storage. You can’t beat it! Outside, the attached three stall garage, fenced in backyard and great patio area add so much value. You won’t want to miss this stunning offer! It’ll go quickly, so be sure to schedule a tour today!