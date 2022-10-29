5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $489,900

Elegance abounds with gorgeous bamboo flooring, specialty ceilings, top of the line window treatments, recessed lighting, & impeccably maintained landscaping. Built in 2018 this gem offers an open concept floor plan with a mesmerizing chef's kitchen complete with solid surface counters, spacious island, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. You are going to love the screened in newer deck off the dining room complete with an extra large sliding glass door. Enjoy the spacious primary suite with walk-in closet in addition to an exquisite shower & dual vanity in the en suite bath. The lower level features an impressive second living area with a fabulous fireplace, wet bar, 2 generous bedrooms and a shower stall bath perfect for any guest. This home is a true show stopper, call today for your private tour.