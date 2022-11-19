5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $489,900

2% Interest Rate Reduction Offered With Sale of this Home! (Seller incentive of $12k credit at close) • Located near new Aldrich elementary school • Near Place to Play park, bike trails, and quiet friendly neighborhood • Oversized heated 3 stall garage • High end GE slate appliances • Quartz countertops • Bertch soft closing cabinetry throughout • Primary suite includes free standing soaking tub, large tiled shower and custom closet • Jack and Jill shared bathroom • Secret walk-in pantry with built-ins • Upgraded home entertainment sound system • 9 foot ceilings with lighted tray living room ceiling