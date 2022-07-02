This stunning, well cared for ranch home features all the high~end details you`ve been searching for!! Entering through the front door you`ll instantly be drawn to the great room, which features a stone accent wall fireplace and mantle. The floorplan then flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is designed to impress with crisp white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, and a spacious center island!! Off the kitchen you will pass through the swinging door into the laundry room which leads to the 3~stall attached garage. The main floor is topped off with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and an owner`s suite. The lower level of the home features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and an extra~large family room. Don`t forget to check out the deck and patio where you can relax and enjoy the serenity of the backyard. Contact your favorite Realtor today for your private showing!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $487,000
