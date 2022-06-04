 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $485,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $485,900

Welcome to this beautiful ranch located in the highly desired Prairie West neighborhood. Walk inside this better than new home, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fully finished basement. The open concept layout boasts a spacious living room with trey ceiling highlighting the generous heights of the ceilings and doors. The living room transitions seamlessly into the kitchen and dinning area. The upgraded appliances, large island, stunning backsplash and walk in pantry add beauty and functionality to this high end kitchen. The master bathroom offers dual vanities, a tiled shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Just off the living room you will find another generous sized bedroom with en suite bathroom, highlighting a large tiled shower. Also located on the main level is a office or additonal bedroom, half bath and laundry/drop zone area off the garage. Moving downstairs, this space features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, toy/exercise room and an expansive family room. Schedule your private tour today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Name released in Sunday homicide

Name released in Sunday homicide

A 27-year-old Waterloo man was killed in the incident on the 700 block of West First Street; police also released the name another man injured in the shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News