This home will be completed for you to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season. Your main floor includes a white kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautiful quartz tops, laundry room, all anchored by a stunning luxury vinyl flooring. There are 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and an additional full bath. Head downstairs past 3 large windows that flood your great room with natural light, and you will find a finished lower level with a rec room, 4th and 5th bedrooms and full bath. We have added sq ft to this standard plan as well, creating a larger dining space. This home also has a 3 car garage and stone accents on the exterior. Contact agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $485,018
