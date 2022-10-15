 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $482,488

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $482,488

$10,000 IN FREE OPTION UPGRADES WITH ACCEPTED OFFER PRIOR TO 12-31-22!!  This home will be completed for you to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season. Your main floor includes a white kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautiful quartz tops, laundry room, all anchored by a stunning luxury vinyl flooring. There are 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and an additional full bath. Head downstairs past 3 large windows that flood your great room with natural light, and you will find a finished lower level with a rec room, 4th and 5th bedrooms and full bath. We have added sq ft to this standard plan as well, creating a larger dining space. This home also has a 3 car garage and stone accents on the exterior.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omega announces layoffs

Omega announces layoffs

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott. 

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News