**NEW YEAR INCENTIVE ~ SAVE $10,000 + FREE WASHER & DRYER** This home will be completed for you to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season. Your main floor includes a white kitchen with walk~in pantry, beautiful quartz tops, laundry room, all anchored by a stunning luxury vinyl flooring. There are 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk~in closet and an additional full bath. Head downstairs past 3 large windows that flood your great room with natural light, and you will find a finished lower level with a rec room, 4th and 5th bedrooms and full bath. We have added sq ft to this standard plan as well, creating a larger dining space. This home also has a 3 car garage and stone accents on the exterior. Contact agent for details..