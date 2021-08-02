STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE & PERSONALIZE!! This Panther Builders Washington 2.0 floor plan, located in highly desirable Prairie West development, is ready to become your home!! Estimated to be completed in July 2021, this 5 bed\3.5 bath home boasts over 3,400 sq ft and sits on a daylight lot, providing a beautiful view to the backyard. Call today to schedule with our design specialist to make it yours!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $480,000
