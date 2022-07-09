This stunning, well cared for ranch home features all the high-end details you've been searching for! Entering through the front door you'll instantly be drawn to the great room, which features a stone accent wall fireplace and mantle. The floorplan then flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is designed to impress with crisp white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, and a spacious center island! Off the kitchen you will pass through the swinging door into the laundry room which leads to the 3-stall attached garage. The main floor is topped off with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and an owner's suite. The lower level of the home features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and an extra-large family room. Don't forget to check out the deck and patio where you can relax and enjoy the serenity of the backyard. Contact your favorite Realtor today for your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $476,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.
This story has been updated to include a statement from Waterloo Community Schools.
WATERLOO — Police say one person arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon.
A developer purchased the 0.59 acre lot at the corner of Ninth and Clay streets and is building a 'Cottage Court' with 12 one-bedroom detached units.
After being ejected from the bleachers, the accused fans remained gathered behind the outfield fence. They were told to leave the complex entirely, and proceeded to yell profanities at the field for several minutes before departing.
A person has been detained following an assault that ended in a brief chase and crash in Waterloo on Tuesday after police located him in a Langley Drive apartment around 2:30 p.m.
Summer-Fredericksburg's Morgan Brandt has been selected as the 2022 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Female Athlete of the Year. The future @CycloneVB setter starred in four different sports for the Cougars.
WATERLOO – As plans are finalized to transform Gates and Byrnes parks, dreams are becoming a reality.
WATERLOO — A vintage toy show coming to the Courtyard Marriot on Wednesday and Thursday will be hosted by someone familiar to fans of the cabl…
After a soft opening, Waterloo’s latest attraction is up and running and ready to handle the crowds, owners say.