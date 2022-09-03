5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $470,000

New Construction 3,042 finished square feet offering high~quality custom finishes throughout. This gorgeous ranch home features a split master floor plan with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. As you enter you are welcomed with stunning living space and high ceilings. The modern lighting catches your eyes along with beautiful hard flooring, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and elaborate windows. The kitchen, dining, and living room are an open concept perfect for entertaining or getting together as a family. The large island and stainless steel appliances add the perfect touch to this fantastic space. Just off the kitchen is a spacious deck that creates the perfect oasis for your relaxation time. The main level also features a master suite, impressive bathroom tile design with a double vanity, and walk in closet. You will also find laundry and a mudroom with built~ins for storage, two spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Heading down to the lower level you will enter the large family room that has two large bedrooms and a bonus room, another full bathroom, storage, and a walkout to the patio below. The windows are large and give a feel of main floor living sure to please. Exterior amenities include a three stall garage off of the kitchen, vinyl siding and unique beautiful stone accent colors that create the curb appeal you desire as soon as you drive by...