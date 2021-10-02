 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $464,900

  • Updated
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 story home is located in a quiet newly developed subdivision right outside Cedar Falls. The home features an oversized three stall barged located on a 1 acre lot in the Hudson School District. The home is decked out with all quartz countertops throughout the home and top of the line Birch soft close cabinets. The open floor plan offers a unique style for the main living and kitchen area. The upstairs holds four bedrooms including the master suite. The laundry room is also located on the second level in the most convenient way. The basement is partially finished with a full bathroom, bedroom, and open family room for all.

