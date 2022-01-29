5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $459,900

**This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 02/01/2022. Impressive & meticulous! You will be in awe of this well designed LGC home that's better than new! With a wide open layout, high end finishes throughout, multiple living spaces, a walk-out lower level with kitchenette, five bedrooms & three bathrooms - this home truly has it all! Don't miss it! Schedule your showing today!