5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $459,000

This amazing Cedar Falls ranch shows like new and is just the place you'll want to call home! The main floor offers a spacious open-concept living area with a grand fireplace focal point. The beautiful kitchen has a massive island that seats a crowd, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Beyond the kitchen, you'll love the custom drop zone built-ins and the dedicated laundry room with amazing custom shelving and storage. The main floor also offers three sizable bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, and massive master bath that features a spacious tiled shower and double sinks. The basement offers a wonderful second living area, bonus room, two more generous bedrooms, and another sizable bathroom, along with a large storage area. Sliding doors off the dining area lead to a highlight of the home... a beautifully landscaped backyard that's perfect for entertaining! A new patio features a dining space, as well as a pergola seating area that looks over the large private yard, in-ground trampoline, custom deck for an above ground pool, and new shed. Pair all of this with a massive 3-stall garage and its location just blocks from the new Aldrich elementary, and you've found the perfect home! Hurry and schedule your showing today!