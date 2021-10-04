5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $449,900

You will not want to miss out on this impressive five bedroom home with its vast open spaces, multiple living areas and kitchens. The main level features a primary living space with large windows that bring in lots of natural light and a wood burning stone encased fireplace. The kitchen is amazing as it features dark rich cabinetry that wraps around the room as well as nice quartz countertops and a lovely corner pantry. The main level also has two large bedrooms, a full bathroom and the master suite. This master bedroom is spacious and has its own private bathroom with a large dual vanity and a great tiled walk in shower. Head to the lower level to see that there is much more than meets the eye with this home! Downstairs you will find another large living space with its own connected full kitchen. The vast living space has great natural light and heated floors. There are two additional bedrooms with excellent closet space and a full bathroom with a dual vanity and a custom tiled shower! You will love the 3 stall oversized garage and the large backyard area. This home is a must see!!